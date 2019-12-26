West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited application for multiple positions through various advertisements. The applications are invited for Udyan Palan Projukti Sahayak, Management Information Coordinator, and Assistant Engineer (Agri-Irrigation) positions at the official website, pscwbonline.gov.in.

The number of vacancies for Udyan Palan Projukti Sahayak for Food Processing Industries and Horticulture, Govt of WB is 20, for MIS Coordinator for Mid-Day Meal in School Scheme 11, and for Assistant Engineer (Agri-Irrigation and Agri-Electrical) 15 vacancies.

The application process for all the above-mentioned positions will start from today at the WBPSC application website and the last day to apply for these positions is January 15th, 2020.

The last day to pay the application fees online is also January 15th and offline payment can be done until January 16th but the challan for the same needs to be generated online by January 15th, 2020.

The candidates are advised to go through the official notification for all the positions before proceeding to apply for the same for more information on the vacancy breakdown, application process, reservation policy, qualification, eligibility among other details. The direct links to access the notifications are as follows: