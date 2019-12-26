Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination-202 admit card today, December 26th, 2019. Candidates who have applied to participate in the prelim examination can download the admit card from the official website, upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC is scheduled to conduct the preliminary exam for the Geoscientist recruitment on January 19th, 2020. in two sessions. First paper will be from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and the second paper from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm.

Here is the direct link to access the UPSC 2020 Geoscientist exam schedule.

The Geo-Scientists examination is conducted to fill 99 vacancies of which 79 are for Geologist, Group A, 5 are for Geophysicist, Group A, and 15 for Chemist, Group. The recruitment drive is being conducted for vacancies at Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines. Apart from that, there are vacancies for 3 Junior Hydrologists (Scientist B) for Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources.

The recruitment process will involve three stages, the first being the preliminary exam for 400 marks, second a main exam for 600 marks, and a 200-mark Personality test round.

How to download the UPSC admit card: