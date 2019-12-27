Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be declaring the result for the 2019 IX Clerk recruitment preliminary exam soon, according to reports. The exact date is not known yet; however, it is expected to be coming out within the next few days. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, ibps.in.

The preliminary exam for the 2019 IBPS Clerk position was conducted on December 7th, December 8th, December 14th, and December 21st, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 12,075 vacancies and 17 banks are participating in the process.

IBPS had released the notification for the clerk recruitment on September 11th, 2019 and the last day to apply for the same was October 9th, 2019. The state-wise and category-wise break down of the vacancies can be accessed at the official notification.

Candidates must clear the Preliminary examination and Main examination before the final selection. The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted in the month of January. The candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for that exam.

