The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result scorecard of the Clerk Preliminary examination (CRP-Clerk-XII 2022) 2022. Registered candidates can check and download their RRB PO scorecards from the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS Clerk prelim exam 2022 was conducted in September and the result was announced on September 21. The last day to download the scorecard is October 8.

The IBPS Clerk recruitment 2022 is being conducted for 6035 Clerk vacancies in 11 participating banks across India.

Candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the IBPS Clerk Mains examination on October 8. The admit card will be released soon.

Steps to download IBPS Clerk scorecard 2022:

Visit the official website ibps.in Click on the view scores link for CRP-Clerks-XII Key in your Registration No / Roll No and date of birth and submit

The IBPS Clerk prelims scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download IBPS Clerk pre scorecard 2022.