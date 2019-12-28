National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the result for UGC NET December 2019 result on or before December 31st. This is based on the official timeline that the NTA had released for the various exams. The result, once declared, can be accessed at the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The exam for the UGC NET 2019 was conducted from December 2nd to December 6th. The admit card was released on October 9th and now the result will be declared on or before December 31st, 2019.

UGC NET examination is conducted to certify eligibility for the role of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Candidates who clear the exam, depending on the scores, are eligible to apply for Assistant Lectureship positions or JRF positions. To be eligible for JRF, candidate must be below the age of 28. Assistant Lectureship position does not have any age stipulation.

NTA had taken over the process of conducting the UGC NET exam since the June 2019 exam; however, this is the first time NTA will be conducting the CSIR UGC NET examination process.