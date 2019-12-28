Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result for the Combined Medical Service Examination (CMSE) 2019 final result today, December 28th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the interview and personality test round can check the result at the official website, upsc.gov.in, to see if they have cleared the exam.

A total number of 2,659 candidates had cleared the written exam round of the examination and were eligible to appear for the DV and interview round of which 919 have made it to the final selection list including 48 PwBD candidates.

Here is the direct link to access the UPSC CMSE 2019 final result.

UPSC released the notification for the 2019 CMSE examination on April 10th and the application process went on until May 6th, 2019. The CMSE 2019 examination is conducted to fill 362 vacancies divided in four central govenrment departments, details of which can be accessed in this official notification.

How to check UPSC 2019 CMSE final result: