Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued admit cards for the examination that will be conducted for the recruitment of 2019 School Lecturer (Secondary School) position on December 28th. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for this RPSC exam can download the admit card from the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The notification that was released along with the admit card also had the exam schedule along with the admit card release information. The exam will be conducted from January 3rd to January 13th, 2020 for various subjects. The entire schedule can be accessed in this link.

Here is the direct link to access the RPSC School Lecturer admit card.

The candidates are also instructed to go through the admit card carefully for more details regarding the exam date, time, and venue. The exam will be conducted in two sessions on each exam day; 9.00 am to 10.30 am for General Studies, and for electives from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

How to download RPSC admit card: