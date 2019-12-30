Central Board of Secondary Education has quashed the rumours that the Board is planning to change the 2020 board exam dates. Several speculations were in the air that since the country is experiencing protests in various regions, the board might be compelled to postpone the exam.

Times of India quoting Sanyam Bhardwaj, controller of examinations, CBSE, says that the board since its inception has never changed or reschedule the exam and this year too it is planning on the same course of action.

Bhardwaj said, “It is an exam of national importance and the future of many students depends on it. The board receives all possible help from state governments and schools to carry the process smoothly.”

He also added that in cases of curfews or other problems, teachers and students have managed to travel to the exam center by showing their admit cards.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had released the date sheet for the 2020 board examination on December 17th, 2019. CBSE will conduct the Class 10th examination from February 15th and will go on until February 20th, 2020. The exam will begin at 10.30 am and depending on the examination paper, it will end anywhere from 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm.

The Class XII examination will also begin on February 20th, 2020 and will end on March 30th, 2020. Just like Class X exam, this exam will also begin at 10.30 am and will go anywhere from 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm depending on the paper.