Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) will close the window for applying for the HPSET 2019 today, December 30th, 2019. The HPPSC had released the notification on December 10th, 2019. The candidates can apply to participate in the exam at the official website, hppsc.hp.gov.in.

NET and SET exam are the minimum eligibility condition for recruitment and appointment of Assistant Professor(s) in Universities,m Colleges, and Institutions. Candidates have to apply to participate in the exam in which they have masters. HPSET will have a choice of 22 subjects on which the candidates can appear.

The exact date of the HPSET 2019 exam will be announced later. The test will be conducted at various examination centers located at Shimla, Solan, Mandi, Dharamshala, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Nahan, Una, Kullu and Chamba subject to number of candidates.

Candidates can go through the official notification for more information about the HPSET 2019 exam in this direct link. The application process is underway and candidates can apply by registering at this page and then logging in with the user ID to carry the application process.

Candidates who have secured at least 55% marks in Master’s Degree from universities or institutions recognized by UGC to be eligible to participate in the exam. The exam will consist of two papers, Paper I for 100 marks and for 1 hours and Paper II for 200 marks and for 2 hours.

Top 6% of the appearing candidates who appear in both the papers and secure at least 40% aggregate marks (for candidates belonging to General Category) and at least 35% aggregate marks (for candidates belonging to reserved categories)will be declared qualified for Eligibility for Assistant Professor.