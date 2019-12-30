Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar, had released a recruitment notification for Driver Constable on November 29th, 2019, and today, December 30th, is the last day to apply for the recruitment drive. The notification can be accessed and application can be processed at the official CSBC website, csbc.bih.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being done for 1,722 vacancies of Driver Constable. The candidates should have cleared the Intermediate exam or 12th class to be eligible to apply for the position and should have LMV or HMV license issued before the date of notification. The candidate must not be above the age of 25 with relaxation for candidates from reserved category.

Candidates will first appear for a MCQ written exam for 100 marks for 2 hours. Candidates who clear the exam are eligible to appear for the Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test. The detailed criteria for PST/PMT is available in the notification. After this round, the final merit list will be released.

How to apply for Bihar CSBC Driver Constable recruitment:

Visit the CSBC official website. Click on the application link against the relevant advertisement.

Candidates must go through the registration and application process before submission of application. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Candidates can access the official notification in the official website or in this direct link to get more information on vacancy breakdown, reservation policy, eligibility, qualification, selection process. PET/PST standard, among others.