Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the hall ticket for the 2019 Sub-Inspector recruitment preliminary exam today, December 30th, 2019. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, tnusrbonline.org.

The 2019 SI recruitment drive will be conducted for 969 positions for Tamil Nadu Police Subordinate Service and Tamil Nadu Special Police Subordinate Service and the application process was condcuted from March 20th to April 19th, 2019.

Here is the direct link to download the TNUSRB SI 2019 exam hall ticket.

Candidates should go through the hall ticket carefully to get information on the exam date, time, and venue. No postal hall ticket or admit card will be sent and this is the only way for candidates to access the hall ticket.

The open quota candidates will have go through an objective written exam for 70 marks and departmental quota candidates written exam will be for 85 marks. Open quota candidates who clear the written exam will appear for the PET and PMT stage of exam followed by Viva Voce. Departmental candidates are exempt from PET/PMT stage of the exam.

Steps to download the TNUSRB SI hall ticket: