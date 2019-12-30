Department of Technical Education, Karnataka or DTE has declared the Karnataka Diploma examination results today, December 30th, at 3.00 pm. All the candidates can check at multiple websites including dte.kar.nic.in and btelinx.in to check their result.

Board of Technical Education (BTE) and DTE had conducted the diploma examinations in the months of November and December 2019 and now the results have been declared.

The direct link access these DTE April/May 2019 results is here,

It should be noted that most of the websites seem to be down and students are advised to remain patient. The candidates can also message DTE Karnataka on Facebook for the result.

The website states, “If the candidates are unable to check their Result. They may message us via social network and our team will check back and reply with their Result. We are providing this facility on Facebook.”

How to check Karnataka BTE Diploma results: