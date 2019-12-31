Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is expected to declare the UTET 2019 result soon, according to reports. The result is expected to be out in the first week of January at the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in.

Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2019 exam was conducted in the month of November and the UTET consists of two papers. The Paper I is for candidates seeking eligibility to teach for the Class I to Class V and Paper II is for Class VI to Class VIII.

UTET 2019 is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach at the schools affiliated with UBSE and is an yearly test. More than 1 lakh candidates participate in the UTET 2019 examination.

How to check UTET 2019 result: