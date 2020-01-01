Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the preliminary exam result for the IX Clerk recruitment today, January 1st, 2020. The candidates who had appeared for the Main exam can check the result at the official website, ibps.in.

The candidates who have cleared the exam are now eligible to appear for the Main examination portion of the recruitment, which is scheduled to be conducted on January 19th, 2020.

Here is the direct link to check the IBPS 2019 Clerk Preliminary exam result

The preliminary exam for the 2019 IBPS Clerk position was conducted on December 7th, December 8th, December 14th, and December 21st, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 12,075 vacancies and 17 banks are participating in the process.

IBPS had released the notification for the clerk recruitment on September 11th, 2019 and the last day to apply for the same was October 9th, 2019. The state-wise and category-wise break down of the vacancies can be accessed at the official notification.

How to check the result for IBPS IX Clerk Exam: