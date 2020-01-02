Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre , Trivandrum, has released the official notification for the Kerala SET 2020 examination and the application process has begun for the same at the official website, lbsedp.lbscentre.in. Candidates who are interested in attaining the eligibility via Kerala 2020 SET exam can apply for the same at the website.

The Kerala 2020 SET exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 29th, 2020 and the application process will close on January 10th, 2020. The last day to make online payment for candidates who have applied for the exam is January 12th, 2020. The admit card for the exam will be available from March 19th, 2020.

The Kerala SET exam is conducted for the candidates to be selected as Higher Secondary School Teachers and Non-Vocational Teachers in VHSE. A pass in the State Eligibility Test (SET) is stipulated as a mandatory requirement for appointment as Higher Secondary School Teachers in the State as per the Special Rules in force.

The exam is conducted 31 subjects of which the General Paper is common for all candidates and another subject is a specialisation for the subject that the candidate is seeking to teach.

The candidate must have acquired Master’s degree in the subjects concerned with not less than 50% marks or equivalent grade and B.Ed. degree. There is no minimum age limit to appear for the Kerala SET 2020 exam.

Candidates can click on this direct link to begin the registration process. Once the registration is done, candidates can click on this link to log in with their User ID and fulfill the remaining application process and payment of application fees.

The duration of the Test shall be 120 minutes for each paper. For Paper I, there shall be 120 questions for Paper I with 60 questions each for Part A and Part B. Each question shall carry one mark. Paper II will have 120 questions carrying one mark each for the subjects under Paper II except for Mathematics and Statistics. For Mathematics and Statistics there shall be only 80 questions carrying 1.5 marks each. The questions will be objective in nature.

The detailed notification which will have information on the application process, eligibility, qualification. qualifying marks, exam pattern among others can be accessed at the official website or in this direct link.