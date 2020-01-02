Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released a big recruitment notification for around 1100 vacancies for multiple positions on December 31st, 2019. Candidates can access the notification and apply for the vacancies at the official website, hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

The positions for which the recruitment is being done includes 25 positions of which 568 vacancies of Conductor at HRTC, 41 as Supervisor at Women and Child Development, 31 for Steno-Typist for IPH & HPPERC, Staff Nurse for Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education & Research. Full details of various vacancies can be accessed at the official notification.

The minimum and maximum age limit of 18 to 45 years will be reckoned as on 01-01-2019. The upper age limit is relaxable by five years for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes, Persons with disabilities & Children/Grand Children of Freedom Fighters of Himachal Pradesh. The upper age relaxation is also available to Ex-servicemen candidates of H.P.

The application process is being conducted from December 31st, 2019 and the last day to apply for the same is January 30th, 2020 at the HPSSC official website. Candidates must click on the ‘Apply Online’ button on the home page and click on the application link against the relevant advertisement to start the application process.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification to get more details on the recruitment drive before proceeding with the application. The official notification is available under the ‘Notification’ section or in this direct link.