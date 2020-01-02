Periyar University’s distance learning module or better known as PRIDE has released the hall ticket for the December 2019 Practical examination today, January 2nd, 2020. All the candidates who will be appearing for the practical exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, periyaruniversity.ac.in.

The Practical exam which is set to begin from January 8th is the part of PRIDE December exam. The whole schedule for the practical exam was released on December 31st, 2019 and can be accessed in this direct link.

Here is the direct link to access the Periyar Uni PRIDE practical exam hall ticket.

Meanwhile, the UG and PG exam results for December 2019 is expected to be released soon. According to several reports, it was expected to be released yesterday, January 1st, but was not released due to unknown reasons. Once the UG/PG results are declared, they can be accessed at the same official website,

Around 1.50 lakh students combined appear for UG and PG exams conducted by the university at 105 affiliated colleges at Periyar University. The university offers several UG and PG courses and also has a distance learning education programme called PRIDE.