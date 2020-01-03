IIT Delhi will be releasing the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 examination admit card today. January 3rd, 2020. The candidates who have registered to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, gate.iitd.ac.in.

IIT Delhi will conduct the GATE 2020 examination on February 1st, February 2nd, February 8th, February 9th, 2020. The result of the GATE 2020 examination is scheduled to be released on March 16th, 2020.

The examination will be conducted on 25 subjects and the candidates can appear in any one subject. The GATE is for undergraduate subjects in Engineering/Technology/ Architecture and post-graduate level subjects in Science.

Candidates must bring a print-out of the downloaded Admit Card to the Examination for the verification along with the original and valid photo Identity Document (NO photocopy/scanned copy/NOT an expired document), which was specified during the filling up of the online application.

Here is how to download the GATE 2019 Admit Card: