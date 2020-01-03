State Bank of India (SBI) has released the 2020 Clerk or Junior Associate recruitment notification today, January 3rd, 2020. The recruitment drive will be conducted to fill 8,000 vacancies of which 7,870 are Regular Recruitment and 130 for Special Recruitment for Chandigarh (Kashmir/Leh & Kargil Valley) and North Eastern circle.

The application process for SBI Clerk/JA 2020 has already begun and will go on until January 26th, 2020. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted in the month of February/March 2020 and the Main exam will be conducted on April 19th, 2020.

Eligibility

The candidate must be a graduate from any stream to be eligible to participate in the examination. The candidate must be between the ages 20 years and 28 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates who are from the reserved categories.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of two-stage on-line test - preliminary & main exam - and test of specified opted local language. Preliminary Examination will be for 100 marks for 1-hour duration consisting of three sections of English language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

The candidates who clear the Prelim exam will appear for the Main exam for 200 marks and duration for 2 hours 40 minutes which will test candidates on General Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude.

Those who qualify for selection and produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be subjected to any Language test. In case of others (qualified for selection), specified opted local language test will be conducted after provisional selection but before joining. Candidates not found proficient in specified opted local language would be disqualified.

Here is the direct link to access the SBI 2020 Clerk/JA notification.

Here is the direct link to apply for the SBI 2020 Clerk/JA recruitment.

Candidates are suggested to go through the official notification before proceeding with the application process for vacancy breakdown, reservation policy, local language proficiency, important dates, selection process, exam pattern and syllabus among others.