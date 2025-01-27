The State Bank of India ( SBI ) has released the admit card for the Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) posts in the clerical cadre. Eligible Candidates can download the admit card through the official website sbi.co.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 13735 JA posts. The Preliminary examination will be tentatively conducted in the first week of February 2025, and the Main exam will likely be held in March/April 2025.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website sbi.co.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) Click on the Pre Examination Training Materials A new screen will appear Key in the required details Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference

