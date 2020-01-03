Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test or MAHATET 2019 admit card has been released on January 2nd, 2020. All the candidates who have registered to appear for the MAHATET 2019 exam can download the admit card from the the official website, mahatet.in.

The MAHATET 2019 examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 19th, 2020 in two sessions, Paper I from 10.30 to 1.00 pm and Paper II from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm.

Here is the direct link to download the MAHATET 2019 admit card from.

MAHATET examination is conducted to certify the eligibility to candidates to teach in the schools affiliated to Maharashtra education board. Paper I is to certify the eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II is to certify to teach from Class VI to Class VIII.

The application process for the MAHATET 2019 began on November 8th, 2019 and went on until November 28th, 2019. The MAHATET exam is conducted yearly to certify the eligibility.

How to download MAHATET 2019 exam admit card: