Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has declared the Gujarat Civil Services 2019 preliminary exam results. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

A total number of 3,946 candidates have cleared the exam and are now eligible to appear for the Main examination for the 2019 Gujarat Civil Services. The exam was conducted on October 13th, 2019.

Here is the direct link to access the GPSC 2019 Civil Services Prelim exam result.

All the candidates who have cleared the exam are supposed to apply to appear for the Main exam, details and links to apply will be released in the near future. The result document also has details of category-wise cut-off marks.

The result is also available on Commission’s website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in ,gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in , GPSC mobile application : GPSC (Official) and on Twitter : @GPSC_OFFICIAL.