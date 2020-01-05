Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the 2019 State Services Exam and State Forest Service examination admit card on January 4th, 2020. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, mppsc.nic.in.

MPPSC will conduct the preliminary exam for SSE and SFS 2019 examination on January 12th, 2020 in two sessions. The first session will be conducted from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and the second session from 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm.

Here is the direct link to download the MPPSC State Service Preliminary exam admit card.

The exam syllabus and pattern has been released for the exam and can be accessed in these direct links.

The candidates who clear the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the main exam after which an interview round will be conducted. The SSE examination is being conducted to fill 330 vacancies.

Steps to download MPPSC SSE and SFS 2019 prelim exam admit card: