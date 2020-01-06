Pongal is a traditional four-day long festival marking the arrival of harvest season and is celebrated predominantly in Tamil Nadu and other neighbouring South Indian states. Pongal signifies the sun’s return to northern hemisphere after reaching the extremes of the southern hemisphere. The festive season begins on 15th January until 18th January 2020.

The word Pongal is derived from the Tamil word ‘Ponga’. The derived meaning of the word is “to boil, spillover” or “overflowing.” It is said to signify the overflowing harvest in the season, since harvest is usually associated with an abundance of food.

Pongal: Celebration and significance

The four day festival is celebrated as follows:

Bhogi Pongal: The first day of Pongal is known as Bhogi Pongal. It is dedicated to Indra, the god of the heavens, lightning, thunder, storms, rains, river flows, and war in Hindu mythology. A large bonfire is lit to celebrate prosperity and the end of the winter season.

Surya Pongal: The second day of the festival is dedicated to the sun god in Hindu mythology, Surya. On this day rice is boiled and offered to Surya. Sugar cane, coconut and bananas are also offered in temples. Kolam, a traditional design of the sun god, is drawn in homes.

Mattu Pongal: The third day of Pongal is dedicated to cows. On this day, cows are decorated with beads, bells, corn, and garlands of flowers and worshipped by their owners. Cows are then offered the Pongal sweets and offering set aside for the gods.

Kannum Pongal: The last and final day of Pongal is known as Kannum Pongal. On this day, a turmeric leaf is laid out on the ground with Pongal including sugar cane and seasonal delicacies early in the morning. Sisters pray for the long life and prosperity of their brothers on this day.

This day coincides with Makar Sankranti.