Gudi Padwa is a festival majorly celebrated in the state of Maharashtra. This auspicious festival is observed on the first day of the Chaitra month to mark the beginning of the New year according to the Hindu calendar. Amid COVID surge, the festival will be celebrated by the enthusiasts today at homes with loved ones.

Significance of Gudi Padwa:

Gudhi Padva is a spring-time festival that marks the traditional new year for Marathi and Konkani people. It signifies the arrival of spring and to the reaping of Rabi crops. According to Wikipedia, the festival is linked to the mythical day on which Hindu God Brahma created time and universe. To some, it commemorates the coronation of Rama in Ayodhya after his victory over evil Ravana.

Important Timings:

The Pratipada Tithi begins at 8.00 AM on Apr 12 and ends on 10.16 AM on Apr 13. This year, the Gudi will be hoisted during Abhijeet Muhurat, between 11.56 AM to 12.24 PM, reports DNA.

Gudi Padwa Celebration:

The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the state. Devotees observe the festival making traditional rangoli using colours and flower, decorating their homes, making prasad and wearing new clothes.

Also, the main attraction of the festival is Gudi flag. People make it by tying a red silk scarf on top of a bamboo stick along with neem leaves, mango flowers and saakhar gaathi. It signifies the bittersweet experiences of life.

People offer their prayers to the Gudi after placing it on the window or door. They offer flowers, perform the aarti and put Akshat on the Gudi. The families get together to celebrate their New Year by consuming a preparation made of neem leaves, jaggery to symbolise the diverse aspects of life. Shrikhand and Puran Poli are also prepared on this day, reports ZEE NEWS.