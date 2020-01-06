Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MP-PEB) will begin the application process for the 2020 Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) from today, January 6th, 2020. The application process is expected to begin in a few hours at the official website, peb.mp.gov.in.

The application process will begin on January 6th and will go on until January 20th, 2020. The candidates who have applied for the exam can make corrections in their submitted application until January 25th, 2020.

MP Vyapam will conduct the MPTET 2020 examination to certify eligibility of teachers to teach for primary classes in schools affiliated by the state board. TET certification is for 7 years from the date of issuance.

The detailed notification along with the application process will be released in a few hours at the official website. Meanwhile, the candidates can access the short notice for the examination in this direct link.