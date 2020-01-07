Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the 2019 Combined Medical Service Examination marks for all the recommended candidates on January 6th, 2020. Candidates who are interested to check the marks can do so at the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The 2019 CMSE examination was topped by Rajat Gupta with a total score of 412 out of 600 followed by Alan Shah in the second place with 405 marks and Bikramjit Barkondaj with 400 marks.

Here is the direct link to access the UPSC 2019 CMSE marks for all the recommended candidates.

UPSC had declared the CMSE 2019 exam final result on December 28th, 2019. A total number of 2,659 candidates had cleared the written exam round of the examination and were eligible to appear for the DV and interview round of which 919 have made it to the final selection list including 48 PwBD candidates.

UPSC released the notification for the 2019 CMSE examination on April 10th and the application process went on until May 6th, 2019. The CMSE 2019 examination is conducted to fill 362 vacancies divided in four central govenrment departments, details of which can be accessed in this official notification.

How to check UPSC 2019 CMSE marks: