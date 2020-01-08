Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is scheduled to release the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) 2020 (I) notification and start the application process from today, January 8th, 2020. This is based on the annual calendar that the UPSC released in 2019.

The candidates can access the notification and apply for the same at UPSC official website, upsc.gov.in. The last day to apply for the NDA/NA (I) 2020 will be January 28th, 2020. The written exam itself is scheduled to be conducted on April 19th, 2020.

To be eligible to apply for the UPSC NDA, NA (I) exam 2019, candidates must have cleared their 12th class exams. Candidates who are appearing for the 12th Class exams are also allowed to apply for the UPSC NDA and NA posts.

The candidates must be be born between July 2001 to July 2004 to be eligible to apply to appear for the NDA/NA 2020 examination; however, candidates from the reserved category can avail relaxation in the upper age limit according to the norms.

Candidates should go through official notification at UPSC’s notification website, upsc.gov.in under “What’s New” section once it is released. The notification will give more information on eligibility criteria, selection process, breakdown of vacancies, exam pattern, exam syllabus, reservation policy among others.