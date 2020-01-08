Delhi District Court has declared the Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA) 2019 recruitment written examination result. All the candidates can check the result at the official website, delhicourts.nic.in.

A total number of 14,256 candidates had appeared for the exam and they can check the result now. The website has also displayed category-wise result at the official website.

Here is the direct link for candidates to check their individual result.

Here is the direct link to check the overall result for all the candidates.

How to check the Delhi Court JJA exam: