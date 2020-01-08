National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) has released the MIS ITI 2019 annual exam results today, January 8th, 2020. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, ncvtmis.gov.in, according to reports.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MIS)‘s ITI or Industrial Training Institute’s semester exams were conducted in the months of August and September and now the results are out.

The server of the official website is too busy at the moment and candidates are requested to try after some time to check the result.

How to check NCVT MIS ITI semester exam results: