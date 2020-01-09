West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the answer keys for the written exam for the recruitment of Clinical Instructor, Nursing Training Institute (for GNM course) under Directorate of ESI (MB) Scheme, WB under the Labour Department, Govt. of West Bengal on January 8th, 2019. Candidates can access the answer keys for the same at the official website, pscwbonline.gov.in.

Candidates can also raise objections against the answers on the keys which needs to be submitted within 7 days of the release of the answer keys. The objections can be submitted through email to the WBPSC at response.answerkey.pscwb@gmail.com.

Here is the direct link to access the WBPSC Clinical Instructor answer keys.

WBPSC had conducted the written exam for the Clinical Instructor position on December 22nd and now the answer keys have been released. The result is tentatively scheduled to be released in the month of January 2020 itself.

How to check WBPSC Clinical Instructor answer keys: