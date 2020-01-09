Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the answer keys for the written exam for the recruitment for the Skill Development & Industrial Training Department, Haryana, Panchkula. The answer keys can be accessed at the official website of HSSC, hssc.gov.in.

The link to raise objection against the answers on the answer keys has also been activated on January 8th and candidates need to submit the objection on or before January 10th, 2020 upto 5.00 P.M. The candidates should clearly/specify the objection along with name of the Post, Advt. No., Category No., Date of Examination , Slot1/Slot2 and question no. on which the objection is raised otherwise objection will not be considered.

Here is the answer keys for the 2019 Skill Development and Industrial Training exam.

Here is the direct link to check the notification on how to raise the objection and direct link to raise objection.

The examination for the recruitment drive under advertisement 12/2019 was conducted from December 3rd to December 12th, 2019 under various slots and now the answer keys have been released.

The HSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to 3205 vacancies of Skill Development & Industrial Training Department. The application process was conducted from August 5th to August 20th, 2019.