Board of Technical Education, Kerala, has declared the TE Kerala 2019 Diploma exam results today, January 9th, 2020. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, tekerala.org.

The TE Kerala exams for various semesters were conducted in the month of November 2019 and now the result has been declared at the official website. The result for both Revision 10 and Revision 15 are available now.

Here is the direct link to check the TE Kerala 2019 Diploma exam result

Direct links under Revision 10:

SEMESTER 6

SEMESTER 5

SEMESTER 4



SEMESTER 3



SEMESTER 2



SEMESTER 1

Direct links under Revision 15:

SEMESTER 6

SEMESTER 5

SEMESTER 4



SEMESTER 3



SEMESTER 2



SEMESTER 1

The board has also activated the link to apply for revaluation for students. The students can apply to get their paper re-evaluated and the last day to apply for the same is January 22nd, 2020.