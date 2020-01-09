UPSC has released the admit cards for the Combined Defence Services exam on its official site – upsc.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on February 2, 2020. Candidates can download the admit card before exam date from the official website.

Admit card must be carried to the exam hall. “No candidate will ordinarily be allowed to take the examination unless he/she holds an e-Admit Card for the examination. On downloading of Admit Card, check it carefully and bring discrepancies/errors, if any, to the notice of UPSC immediately,” said the Commission.

Here is the direct link to download the UPSC CDSE 2020 admit card.

CDS is a gateway to Indian Military Academy, Officers Training Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Indian Air Force Academy. Through CDS, this year, admission will be granted to 418 seats in Indian Military Academy Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, Air Force Academy Hyderabad-(Pre-Flying) Training Course, Officers’ Training Academy Chennai (Madras)- 113th SSC (Men) Course (NT) and Officers Training Academy Chennai-27th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course.

UPSC CDS (I) 2020: Here’s how to download