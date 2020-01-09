Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the 2019 10th class annual exam result today, January 9th. Students can check the result at JKBOSE official website, jkbose.ac.in.

Here is the direct link to check the JKBOSE 10th result.

There was a lot of speculation that the result will be coming out on January 10th; however, it has been declared today itself. The exams are conducted biannually for winter and summer sessions and results are conducted separately for Jammu, Kashmir, Kargil, and Leh region.

How to check JKOBSE Kashmir division 10th result: