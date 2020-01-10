Food Corporation of India (FCI) has declared the result for the 2019 Phase 2 examination on January 9th, 2020. Candidates who had appeared for the Phase 2 round of the FCI recruitment can check the result at FCI’s official website, fci.gov.in.

FCI had conducted the Phase II examination for candidates who had cleared the Phase I examination for the recruitment on July 27th, 2019. The FCI will release the marks of the candidates in the near future.

Here are the direct links to check the FCI Phase II result for various regions:

FCI 2019-20 Phase-2 Result Link for North Zone

FCI 2019-20 Phase-2 Result Link for East Zone

FCI 2019-20 Phase-2 Result Link for West Zone

FCI 2019-20 Phase-2 Result Link for South Zone

FCI 2019-20 Phase-2 Result Link for North-East Zone

FCI had issued the recruitment notification on February 23rd, 2019 and the application process was conducted in the month of March 2019. The vacancies are further divided into five zones, i.e, North Zone (1999 positions), South Zone (540 positions), East Zone (538 positions), West Zone (735 positions), and North East Zone (291 positions).

How to check FCI Phase 2 result: