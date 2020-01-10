Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) result on January 9th, 2020. Candidates can check the result for the HTET 2019 for all the levels from the official website, bseh.org.in.

According to various reports, only 8% candidates have cleared HTET 2019 examination. The successful candidates will receive the HTET certificate after the document verification process.

Here is the direct link to check the HTET 2019 result for all levels.

The Haryana TET 2019 exam was held on November 16th and November 17th. HTET exam waas conducted in three categories. The first category is for candidates who wish to teach from Class I to V. The second category or Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) are for classes VI to VIII. The third category is for Post Graduate Teachers or PGT.

How to check HTET 2019 result: