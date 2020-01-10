West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the admit card for the 2019 Clerkship Part 1 examination today, January 10th, 2020. Candidates who have applied to participate in the examination can download the admit card from the official website, pscwbapplication.in.

The WBPSC will conduct the Part I examination at different venues in Kolkata and outlying centres on the 25th January, 2020 (Saturday) in two sessions from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (Forenoon Session)& 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Afternoon Session).

The candidates have to go through three stages of recruitment. The first stage is an objective type exam which will carry 100 marks for 100 questions. The exam will test candidates on English (30 marks), General Studies (40 marks) and Arithmetic (30 marks). The duration of Part-I examination shall be 1 hour and 30 minutes.

The part II or the second stage of the recruitment will be a written exam and will have two groups. Group A will test candidates on English language and Group B on Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali and each group will be of 50 marks and the exam will be of 1-hour duration.

Candidates who clear the Part I and Part II of the examination will have to appear for the an exam which will test candidate’s basic knowledge of computer and an ability to type on the the computer.

The Commission had released the notification for the WBPSC Clerk recruitment 2019 on February 22nd. The official notification for the recruitment drive is available on this link. Apart from all the usual details around the recruitment drive, the notification also contains the details syllabus of the recruitment exam towards the end.