Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the 2019 Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) notification on 3rd December, 2019. Candidates who are interested in applying for the same can check the notification and apply to participate in the examination at the official website, ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply is today, 10th January.

Application fee payment online can be done until January 12th, 2020. For offline payment, challan needs to be generated by January 12th and fees must be paid on or before January 14th, 2020.

The Tier I examination for the CHSL 2019 is scheduled to be conducted from March 16th to March 27th, 2020. Candidates who clear the Tier I exam will be eligible to appear for the Tier II exam scheduled to be conducted on June 28th, 2020.

As per the SSC norm, the number of vacancies for which the CHSL 2019 will be conducted will be determined in a due course and will be informed in a future notification.

Candidates who are interested in participating for the exam must be between the ages of 18 and 27 with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved category. Candidates must have cleared the 12th class or an equivalent exam to be eligible to appear for the CHSL exam.

How to apply for SSC 2019 CHSL exam:

Visit the SSC official website. For candidates who do not have a log-in ID, they need to register first by clicking on this link. Once registered, candidates need to click at the ‘Apply’ button on the home page and click on ‘Others’ tab. Then click on the ‘Apply’ link against the relevant advertisement. The application process needs to fufilled and submitted. Candidates can take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Interested candidates are advised to go through the official notification before proceeding with the application process available at the official website. They can also access the official notification in this direct link.