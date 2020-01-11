Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a special recruitment drive for 421 vacancies for the post of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour and Employment. The application process has begun and candidates can apply for the same at UPSC official application website, upsconline.nic.in.

The notification is available at UPSC’s official website, upsc.gov.in. The last day to apply for the recruitment drive January 31st, 2020 until 1800 hours. The last day for printing the submitted application is February 1st, 2020.

Qualification/Eligiblity

The candidates must be a graduate in any stream with a maximum age bracket of 30 years of general category relaxation in the age limit for candidates from reserved category.

The candidates with a Bachelor’s degree in Law/Integrated Five years Degree in Law/Masters in Business Administration/PostGraduate Diploma in Management/Company Secretary/Chartered Accountants/Cost and Management Accountant (b)Two years experience in Administration/Accounts/Legal Matters in any government or Listed – Private Organisation will be desired and will be given preference.

Duties

Duties of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer inter alia are to look after the work of Enforcement, Recovery, Accounts, Administration Cash, Legal, Pension and Computer which includes the statutory and administrative functions like conducting inquiry settlement of claims, general administration; maintenance of Cash Book/ administration; maintenance of Cash Book/Reconciliation of Bank Statements; MIS returns etc.

Selection Process

The UPSC will conduct the pen-and-paper recruitment test on October 4th, 2020 and shortlisted candidates will be invited for an interview round. The exam will be for 2 hours’ duration of objection questions with negative marks for wrong answers.

Here is the direct link to start the application process and fulfill the Part I and Part II registration process.

The candidates are suggested to go through the notification carefully for more details on the reservation policy, vacancy breakdown, exam pattern and syllabus, application process among others. The notification can be accessed in this direct link.