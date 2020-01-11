Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the final result for the Junior Engineer (Mechanical) 2013 examination result on January 10th, 2020. The candidates can access the result for the exam at UPPSC official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total number of 606 candidates for 606 vacancies under the general recruitment and 1 candidate against 5 vacancies under the special recruitment have bee declared as successful in the recruitment. These candidates have been selected after the interview round that was conducted for 1356 candidates.

How to check UPPSC 2013 JE recruitment result:

Visit the UPPSC official website. Click on the link to check the result or the result notification under the Information Bulletin section on the right panel. The PDF will contain details of the result.

The written exam for the recruitment was conducted on May 2016 and the result was declared on October 16th, 2019. The interview was conducted in the month of October and November 2019 and now the result has been declared.