National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer keys for the 2019 December CSIR UGC NET examination on January 13th, 2020. Now that the final answer keys have been released, the result is expected to be declared soon at the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

According to Times Now, the NTA will be declaring the result on January 14th; however, the official NTA websites have been silent on the exact date of the result. The result was initially scheduled to be declared on December 31st; however, the exams at a few centres had to be postponed and thus has affected the official schedule.

Here is the direct link to check the CSIR NET 2019 final answer keys.

CSIR-UGC NET exam is conducted for determining the eligibility for the candidate to be appointed as a lecturer in the fields of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences. The candidates can also be eligible for JRF after clearing the exam depending on the scores.

NTA had conducted the CSIR NET December 2020 examination on January 15th and January 27th, 2020. This is the first time NTA has been given the responsibility to conduct the CSIR NET exam.

The notification for the December 2019 version of the CSIR NET examination was released on September 9th, 2019 and the application process went on until October 10th, 2019.