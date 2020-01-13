Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has once again extended the deadline for registration process for the winter registration until January 15th, according to reports. This the second time the deadline is being extended.

The circular released by the university on Sunday stated that the registration for the winter semester can be process without any late fees until January 15th. Earlier, the deadline was January 12th, 2020.

The original deadline for the registration was January 5th which was extended to January 12th, 2020. The deadline is being extended due to the damaged communication systems in the university.

The system was damaged when the university was infiltrated by masked elements and had injured a lot of students and damaged properties.