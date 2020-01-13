Today, January 13th, is the last day to apply to participate in the 2020 Maharashtra State Service examination for which application process is being conducted at MPSC’s official website, mpsc.gov.in. Candidates can access the notification and apply to participate in the recruitment process at the official website.

The 2020 State Service examination will be conducted to fill 200 vacancies in various departments, details of which can be accessed on the notification. The preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 5th, 2020.

The minimum age for a candidate to apply is 19 years and the upper age limit for general candidates is 38 with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates who are from the reserved categories.

The qualification required to participate in the exam depends on the position for which the candidate is applying for. Candidates are suggested to go through the notification for more details.

Here is the direct link to access the MPSC State Service 2020 notification.

How to apply for MPSC 2020 State Service exam: