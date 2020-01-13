Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for the 10th board or Secondary exam that will be conducted this year. Students who have registered to participate in the exam can download the admit card from the official website, biharboard.online.

BSEB is scheduled to conduct the Bihar Board for 10th class examination in the months of February and March and the admit card for the same can be downloaded now. Students are advised to go through the details on the admit card carefully to get an understanding of various aspects.

Here is the direct link to access the Bihar 10th board exam admit card.

How to download Bihar 10th board admit card: