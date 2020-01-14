Tamil Nadu Cooperative Bank has released a recruitment notification to fill 300 vacancies for the Assistant position on January 11th, 2020. The application process for the recruitment drive is being conducted at the official website, tncoopsrb.in, and will go on until February 1st, 2020.

The candidate must go through a written examination which is scheduled to be conducted on March 1st, 2020. The candidates who clear the written exam will appear for an interview round after which DV round will be conducted.

The candidates must possess a graduation degree from any degree and must be between the ages of 21 and 30 years. The upper age limit can be relaxed according to the norms for candidates from the reserved category.

Here is the direct link to access the TN Co-op Bank recruitment notification.

How to apply for TN Co-op Bank Recruitment: