National Testing Agency (NTA) will be declaring the result for the 2019 December CSIR UGC NET examination tomorrow, January 15th, 2020. The official website has confirmed that candidates can check their scores on or before January 15th at the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

It was earlier informed that the NTA will be declaring the result on January 14th, according to some reports; however, there was no official confirmation of the same. The result was initially scheduled to be declared on December 31st; however, the exams at a few centres had to be postponed and thus has affected the official schedule.

The NTA had released the final answer keys on January 13th and since then there have a lot of speculation around the result date. The final result will be released based on the answer keys.

CSIR-UGC NET exam is conducted for determining the eligibility for the candidate to be appointed as a lecturer in the fields of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences. The candidates can also be eligible for JRF after clearing the exam depending on the scores.

NTA had conducted the CSIR NET December 2020 examination on January 15th and January 27th, 2020. This is the first time NTA has been given the responsibility to conduct the CSIR NET exam.

The notification for the December 2019 version of the CSIR NET examination was released on September 9th, 2019 and the application process went on until October 10th, 2019.