Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) 2020 board examination admit card for all the students has been released, according to several reports. The students who are scheduled to appear for the 12th class board exam from the state can download the admit card from the official website, bsebinteredu.in.

The students can login at the website to access the admit card and download the same. The website itself does not reflect the release the of admit card. Reports suggest that all students who have cleared their dues can download their admit card now from the official website.

Here is the direct link to download the BSEB admit card for 12th board exam.

The exam is scheduled to begin from February 3rd, 2020. The students are suggested to go through their admit card to check the rules and regulations around the exam and other important details.

The students who have not cleared their dues have been given another chance to do and they can do so on or before January 23rd, 2020. Once the dues are cleared, they can download their admit cards.