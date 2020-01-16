Board of Secondary Education Odisha (BSE Odisha) has issued the admit card for the OSSTET 2019 on January 15th, 2019. Candidates who have applied to participate in the OSSTET 2019 examination can download the admit card from the official website, osstet.co.in.

Candidates must go through the admit card carefully to get information on the exam date, time and venue and other details regarding the examination.

Here is the direct link to access the OSSTET 2019 admit card.

OSSTET or Odisha Secondary School Teachers Eligible Test is conducted to test the eligible to candidates to teach in any of the secondary schools of the state.

The examination for the OSSTET is conducted in two categories. The Category I is for Education Teachers (Trained Graduate Teachers in Science/Arts, Hindi/ Classical Teacher (Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Telugu) and Category II is for Physical Education Teachers.

Steps to download OSSTET 2019 admit card: