West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) released a recruitment notification for the position of Workshop Instructor in various trades and fields under the Department of Technical Education and Training, West Bengal on January 16th, 2020. The application process can be processed at the WBPSC official application website, pscwbapplication.in.

There are over 300 vacancies for the recruitment drive for 15 different trades or fields which includes various engineering fields. The application process can be submitted on or before February 5th, 2020 and offline payment of application can be done until February 6th, 2020.

The candidates must not be above 39 years old with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories. The candidates must have a diploma/degree from the relevant field with more than 3 years’ of experience pertaining to the field to be eligible to apply for the roles.

Here is the direct link to access the WBPSC Workshop Instructor notification.

The recruitment process will involve an interview round where shortlisted candidates will be sent an interview letter. If the number of applications received is large, the Commission may restrict the number of candidates to be called for interview to a reasonable limit on the basis of either higher qualification/higher marks/grade obtained or on the basis of a Preliminary Screening Test(PST).

The application process should have started on January 16th; however, the application link has not been activated yet. Candidates are suggested to go through the notification properly before proceeding with the application process.